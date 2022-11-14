Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Pink is remembering Olivia Newton-John by covering her greatest hits.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that the singer is set to perform a the 2022 American Music Awards with a special performance dedicated to the late 10-time American Music Award-winner.

She died last year in August after a year-long battle with breast cancer.

READ MORE: Pink Accepts ‘Shut Up And Sing’ Challenge Following Backlash From Haters, Teases ‘Heated’ New Song

Pink was previously announced as a musical performer for the show to promote her new music including “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”, but she will take the stage after that performance for her tribute.

Other performers announced for the night include Stevie Wonder who will be joined by Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox for a performance honouring Icon Award recipient Lionel Richie. The trio will perform some of the singer’s greatest hits.

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha will also hit the stage to perform their track “I’m Good (Blue).”

Rapper GloRilla is set to perform, Dove Cameron will sing “Boyfriend” and Anitta will sing two tracks, “Lobby” and “Envolver”.

READ MORE: Wayne Brady Will Host The 2022 American Music Awards

Lil Baby will perform a medley of his hits including “California Breeze” and “In a Minute.”

Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, JID, Yola and house DJ D-Nice were previously announced to appear at the awards show.

The 2022 AMAs will take place on Nov. 20.