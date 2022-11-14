Emma Stone lays on a stretcher with an IV bag on set of "AND"

Emma Stone appeared to be seriously injured while filming a scene for her new movie “AND” in New Orleans on Saturday.

The actress, 34, was spotted filming a dramatic scene in which her character was being transported into a waiting ambulance after having been lifted from an emergency helicopter.

A weary, frail-looking Stone is seen laying down on a stretcher with an IV bag attached to her as “paramedics” wheel her into the ambulance. The majority of on the set photos see Stone with her eyes closed as her co-stars, dressed in “air med” uniform tend to her.

Emma Stone stretchered on set of “AND” — Photo: The Mega Agency

Emma Stone pictured inside an air ambulance on set of “AND” — Photo: The Mega Agency

In reality, the “Cruella” actress was all good and, just a few feet away from her, was an assembled film crew shooting the scene.

Though details about the film have been kept strictly under wraps, the new on set photos gives fans a glimpse of what to expect from Stone’s latest role.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Joe Alwyn, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau and Mamoudou Athie.

In the photo below, the police officer dressed in uniform appears to be Plemons.

Emma Stone and her co-stars on set of “AND” — Photo: The Mega Agency

In late September, the project was first announced, revealing that Stone and Alwyn would be reuniting with their writer and director from “The Favourite”, Yorgos Lanthimos.

While fans will have to wait for more details, including a release date to be announced, shooting for “AND” is expected to last until mid-December.