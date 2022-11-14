Margot Robbie has set the record straight about those online photos of herself, in which she was rumoured to be crying outside her friend, Cara Delevingne’s home in September.

The photos that were shared by multiple outlets, including Page Six and the Daily Mail, see a distressed-looking Robbie with her hands near her eyes as she exits a Los Angeles residence.

The “Barbie” actress put an end to rumours, telling Vanity Fair for its December 2022/January 2023 issue that, although she has been longtime friends with Delevingne, the residency she was photographed outside of was not her fellow “Suicide Squad” actress’ home.

Robbie explained that her mother had called to ask about the photos, specifically if she and Delevingne were okay, to which the “Birds of Prey” star told her, “First of all, yes and yes” and “second of all, I’m not at Cara’s house — I’m outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I’m not crying!”

“I had something in my eye,” Robbie told VF.

“I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye,” she explained.

Fans can read more on Robbie’s Vanity Fair cover story here.