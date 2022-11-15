Meghan Markle chats to Jameela Jamil on the latest episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, titled “The Audacity of the Activist”.

The description for Markle’s latest ep reads, “In this thought provoking and energizing episode, Meghan explores the stereotypes and judgments women face in the world of activism.

“In her no-holds-barred conversations with actors and activists Jameela Jamil and Shohreh Aghdashloo, Meghan deep dives into why activism in women is often deemed audacious, and the effect this has on many of the causes that matter most,” it adds, with comedian and activist Ilana Glazer and historian Lisa Tetrault also appearing on the podcast.

During her interview, Jamil tells Markle how she’s put up with so much over the years.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Votes On U.S. Election Day, Continues To Break Royal Precedent

She says: “It’s an unfathomable amount of s**t that you take Meghan. I can’t believe it. And I fought back on your behalf years before I’d ever met you because I was so outraged by it.

“I was so outraged with the twisting of this, very normal, very kind, very civilized woman. That demonization just shows how afraid they are of you. And I’m so sorry you’ve had to withstand it. It has re-highlighted the intense unkindness and bigotry and misogyny of our media [in the U.K.].”

The “Good Place” star adds, “I hope and I feel faith that tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back,” as Markle replies: “Thank you for fighting back.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Says ‘Difficult’ Is ‘A Codeword For The B-Word’ On Latest Podcast

Jamil praises Markle for reaching out to those, including herself, suffering in the public eye.

Jamil reveals how she felt “very, very, very suicidal” a few years ago amid some of the criticism she’s faced.

She tells the Duchess: “You have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me. And people don’t know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very, very hard time. You reach out to us.

“You don’t do it publicly. You don’t come to get any glory, but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments. And we need more of that in the world.”