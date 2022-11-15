Former “Top Gear” presenter Sue Baker has died at age 67.

Baker, who had motor neurone disease (MND), appeared on the hit motoring show from 1980 to 1991, starring in an impressive 113 episodes.

A statement issued by Baker’s family on Monday read: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of Sue’s passing. A doting mother to Ian and Hannah, a loving grandmother to Tom and George, and a wonderful mother-in-law to Lucy. She passed at home this morning with family around her,” the BBC reported.

The message added, “She was a talented and prolific writer, a charismatic TV presenter, and a passionate animal lover. She had a life and career that many would envy, but did it all with such grace that she was admired and respected by all who knew her. We know she meant so much to so many.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported her over the last few years as she battled with MND.”

Baker was one of the first women to present on “Top Gear”, after the likes of Angela Rippon and Judith Jackson did the honours.

The show said in a statement, “The entire ‘Top Gear’ team are very saddened to hear about Sue.

“She was an exceptional motoring journalist and a much-loved former presenter of the show. Our thoughts are with Sue’s family and friends at this time.”