Dionne Warwick is joining in with the internet’s response to the romance rumours surrounding Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski.

Davidson hit headlines once again after apparently moving on from his relationship with Kim Kardashian by dating recently-single Ratajkowski. Over the weekend, the Instagram account Deux Moi shared that a fan had spotted the pair out on a date.

And with the comedian having dated multiple beautiful ladies in the past, Warwick insisted she wanted to get in on the action.

The 81-year-old posted on Twitter: “I will be dating Pete Davidson next.”

I will be dating Pete Davidson next. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2022

Seemingly confirming it was her posting the message, Warwick later shared a video saying she tweeted a lot, alongside the caption: “If you are new here.”

If you are new here. pic.twitter.com/4MpuT6WMfY — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2022

Davidson and Kim Kardashian split up earlier this year, while Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, split in September, after four years of marriage.

The “Saturday Night Live” host has dated an array of famous women in the past, including Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande and Phoebe Dynevor.