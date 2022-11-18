Click to share this via email

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – November 18th, 2022

Nickelback – “High Time”, plus Get Rollin’ (ALBUM)

Olivia O’Brien – “Gone Girl”, plus A Means To An End (EP)

Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott – “Down In Atlanta”

Dermot Kennedy – “One Life”, plus Sonder (ALBUM)

Rebecca Black – “Crumbs”

The Tenors – “Christmas Miracle”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Ashley Cooke – “Running Back”, Zach Seabaugh – “Girl In A Coffee Shop”, Mackenzie Porter and Cheat Codes – “One Night Left”, Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothing”, Reneé Rapp – “Too Well”, Arkells – “Floating Like”, Noah Cyrus and PJ Harding – “Snow In LA” and Blake Rose – “In Your Arms”,

Keep On Your Radar:

Sam Smith – Gloria (ALBUM)

Sam Smith’s new album GLORIA is set for release on January 27, 2023.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on January 27, 2023. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on Feb 3, 2023.