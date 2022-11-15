Hilarie Burton is putting Candace Cameron Bure on notice.

The “One Tree Hill” star took to Twitter on Monday to call out Bure over comments she made about “traditional marriage” amid her move to the Great American Family Network.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bure was asked whether her new network home would follow The Hallmark Channel in featuring LGBTQ representation and same-sex couples in their programming.

The 46-year-old said they would not, explaining, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.

Bill Abbott, chief executive of Great American Media, then clarified, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'”

Burton was not having it, though, writing in a tweet that “they’re just openly admitting their bigotry,” and adding, “I called this s**t out when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him.”

She also noted that “there is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

In another tweet, Burton specifically called Bure a “bigot” and said, “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Along with being a former host of MTV’s “Total Request Live”, and starring in “One Tree Hill” and “White Collar”, Burton has also appeared in a number of TV, holiday movies, such as 2020’s “Dear Christmas” and 2018’s “The Christmas Contract”.

Meanwhile, Hallmark is set to debut its first movie solely centred on a same-sex couple, “The Holiday Sitter”, which will premiere Dec. 11 and stars Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa.