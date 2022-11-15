Zoë Kravitz discusses her relationship with Channing Tatum in a new interview with GQ.

The actress met Tatum while casting for her film “Pussy Island”, insisting the pair naturally hit it off.

She gushes, “He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do.

“We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

A synopsis for “Pussy Island” reads, “Frida (Naomi Ackie) is a young, clever, Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum).

“When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can’t quite put her finger on. Something terrifying.”

Kravitz praises Tatum for being there for her during her most stressful moments while directing the flick.

She tells the magazine, “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet.

“I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

Kravitz adds of there being pap photos out there showing her hopping on the back of his bike, “You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”

Kravitz also speaks about her marriage to Karl Glusman. The pair tied the knot in 2019 before she filed for divorce 18 months later.

“I just learned to think about who I am and what I want,” Kravitz explains.

“You meet someone who’s amazing and wants to marry you, and there’s nothing wrong with that. If there’s nothing wrong, then why wouldn’t you do it? You love them and that’s what you do.

“It’s a hard question to ask yourself: ‘Maybe I don’t want the thing that I’m supposed to want, a marriage, children, any of it. I don’t know if I want that at all.’ That’s an uncomfortable question, especially for a woman to ask herself.”

Read the full interview, “Zoë Kravitz Always Lands on Her Feet” by Gabriella Paiella in GQ’s December issue and on GQ.com.