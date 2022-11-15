It appears Drake has thrown shade at Taylor Swift, despite the pair’s years-long friendship.

On Monday, the “God’s Plan” rapper posted a screenshot of this week’s Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 list to his Instagram Story, which showcased eight of his songs dominating the chart, following the release of his collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss.

Seven tracks from their joint album, which was released on Nov. 4, hold the second spot all the way through to the eighth spot on the chart while Swift’s single “Anti-Hero” from her latest album Midnights remains in the coveted number one spot. The popular track off Swift’s 10th studio album, which was released one week prior to Drake and 21 Savage’s album, has remained at the top for three consecutive weeks, making it the longest-running No. 1 single of Swift’s career.

However, it seems Drake isn’t quite satisfied despite holding the majority of the top 10 spots, since he covered up Swift’s No. 1 song with a series of various emojis, concealing her success from his followers.

“@21savage congrats my brother,” Drake captioned the post.

Photo: Instagram/ ChampagnePapi

Drake’s move didn’t sit well with a lot of fans, who quickly called him out for being “jealous” and “petty,” while questioning why the rapper suddenly seemed to be bothered by the success of a fellow artist he’s shown mutual respect for over the years.

drake being petty towards taylor because she blocked him on the charts… like bffr it was YOUR decision to release your album right after hers 😭 — emma 🌙💫 (@midnightsalbum) November 14, 2022

drake getting more attention for hiding taylor swift on his post because he was jealous of her success is more attention than what his music ever got… — VOTE ONE DIRECTION !!! (@loverxnjh) November 15, 2022

My thoughts on #Drake Dissing #TaylorSwift.. It’s disgusting to tear down anywoman. No matter who it is. I wish i could sincerely hug @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/egpd6l3Y7g — 𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗𝚗𝚢 (MOLAR TOOTH FREE) (@JHTBEAN21) November 15, 2022

no because this is honestly so ridiculous for him to do. Taylor has showed him nothing but respect over the years and he’s petty bc she wanted to have the number one, even tho he’s the one who released an album too close to hers while she’s had it planned for two months pic.twitter.com/YRrWe37jtF — adam🪩 (@bloodandlemon) November 15, 2022

Drake being petty to taylor is weird sir u literally posted this in April with no caption@ pic.twitter.com/3XrZFbtgPp — katie (@four3v3r) November 15, 2022

when bab bunny broke drake’s records he congratulated him. when taylor broke his records and stayed at number 1, he threw a mini temper tantrum. he clearly hates women. megan the stallion and now taylor dude reevaluate your life fr @Drake — 𝐀𝐁𝐁𝐘 WILL GET TAYLOR TOUR TICKETS (@_abby_r0se) November 14, 2022

Shortly after Drake’s post, fans noticed that the producer of his and 21 Savage’s track “Rich Flex” — currently No. 2 on the Hot 100, under “Anti-Hero” — had also appeared to shade Swift.

Beatmaker Vinylz re-posted Billboard’s 200 Albums chart, where “Rich Flex” ranked number one, writing, “The world knows what the real #1 song is… #RichFlex…No tricks on this side.”

Photo: Instagram/ Vinylz

Drake and his team were then called out for being “unprofessional.”

men as always tryna tear successful women down — rare (@muizz2442) November 15, 2022

Vinylz, producer of Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Rich Flex,’ seemingly shades Taylor Swift after she blocked them on the Billboard Hot 100. “The world knows what the real #1 song is.. No tricks on this side” pic.twitter.com/R2PInZi2ta — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 15, 2022