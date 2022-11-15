It appears Drake has thrown shade at Taylor Swift, despite the pair’s years-long friendship.

On Monday, the “God’s Plan” rapper posted a screenshot of this week’s Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 list to his Instagram Story, which showcased eight of his songs dominating the chart, following the release of his collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. 

Seven tracks from their joint album, which was released on Nov. 4, hold the second spot all the way through to the eighth spot on the chart while Swift’s single “Anti-Hero” from her latest album Midnights remains in the coveted number one spot. The popular track off Swift’s 10th studio album, which was released one week prior to Drake and 21 Savage’s album, has remained at the top for three consecutive weeksmaking it the longest-running No. 1 single of Swift’s career.

However, it seems Drake isn’t quite satisfied despite holding the majority of the top 10 spots, since he covered up Swift’s No. 1 song with a series of various emojis, concealing her success from his followers. 

“@21savage congrats my brother,” Drake captioned the post. 

Photo: Instagram/ ChampagnePapi
Drake’s move didn’t sit well with a lot of fans, who quickly called him out for being “jealous” and “petty,” while questioning why the rapper suddenly seemed to be bothered by the success of a fellow artist he’s shown mutual respect for over the years.

Shortly after Drake’s post, fans noticed that the producer of his and 21 Savage’s track “Rich Flex” — currently No. 2 on the Hot 100, under “Anti-Hero” — had also appeared to shade Swift. 

Beatmaker Vinylz re-posted Billboard’s 200 Albums chart, where “Rich Flex” ranked number one, writing, “The world knows what the real #1 song is… #RichFlex…No tricks on this side.”

Photo: Instagram/ Vinylz
Drake and his team were then called out for being “unprofessional.”