Frankie Grande was a victim of robbery.

According to TMZ, NYPD sources said that Ariana Grande’s brother was walking in New York last week when a pair of teens mugged him.

The teens reportedly punched Frankie in the head and made off with his bag. Hours later, police arrested a 17-year-old and 13-year-old who attempted to use one of his credit cards at a nearby store.

Cops reportedly booked the duo on charges of assault, robbery, grand larceny and more.

The attack on Frankie comes only five months after a stalker broke into Ariana’s home on her birthday in June, though she was not home at the time.

In September 2021, the same individual was arrested after turning up at Ariana’s house with a hunting knife and allegedly making death threats, which prompted a restraining order.