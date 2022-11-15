Click to share this via email

The 2023 Grammy Awards are getting closer.

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 65th annual music awards show, which will broadcast live on Feb. 5, with a host yet to be announced.

Among the nominees, Beyoncé sits in the lead with nine nominations, including for her album Renaissance and her hit single “Break My Soul”.

Following close behind is Kendrick Lamar, with eight nominations from his album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, along with Adele and Brandi Carlile, who each scored seven nods.

Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Randy Merrill and Harry Styles all tied with six nominations each.

Blige and Syles are both nominated for Album of the Year, along with Beyoncé, Lamar, Carlile, Adele, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Coldplay, Bad Bunny and ABBA.

This year’s Grammys also feature five new categories: Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical; Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Performance; Best Spoken Word Poetry Album; and Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games.

Check out the full list of 2023 Grammy nominees below:

Record of the Year “Don’t Shut Me Down,” Abba

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles Album of the Year “Voyage,” Abba

“30,” Adele

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles Song of the Year “Abcdefu,” Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle) “About Damn Time,” Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo) “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) “As It Was,” Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles) “Bad Habit,” Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)