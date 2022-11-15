Country singer Lainey Wilson is super excited to be part of the “Yellowstone” cast.

Wilson chats to ET Canada about making her debut as Abby in season 5 of the hit show.

The musician jokes, “I’ve been acting a fool my whole life! Why not just do it on TV?” admitting that impersonating Hannah Montana as a job for five years — her gig before her country career took off — definitely helped.

She shares, “I think that absolutely helped. If anything it absolutely helped me with my stage presence.”

Wilson goes on to say of how it all came about, “It’s really crazy! So ‘Yellowstone’ has been real good to me in the past by putting my music in the show, they have put three of my songs in the show so far,” sharing how producer Taylor Sheridan invited her to Las Vegas to play a horse riding competition and they figured out they had a lot in common.

She tells us of getting the call to star in the show earlier this year, “He said, ‘I want to create a character specifically for you. I want you to wear your bell-bottoms, I want you to sing your own songs. I pretty much want you to be yourself.'”

Wilson, who recently took home two CMA Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year, adds of what the cast were like, “Everybody was so kind. I didn’t know what to expect, I had met some of the cast and crew back in 2020 because Taylor had invited me to play a little private party,” saying how “they welcomed me with open arms [and] treated me like one of their own.”

Elsewhere in our chat, Wilson talks about who her dream co-star in the acting world would be.

She says, “When I think about my favourite actress, I love me some Jennifer Aniston. But if I have like a celebrity crush actor it has to be Ashton Kutcher.”