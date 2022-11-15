Liam Hemsworth and Gabrielle Brooks are setting the record straight.

The actor appeared at the premiere of his film “Poker Face” hand-in-hand with Gabriella Brooks. The event marks the first time the couple has stepped out at a red carpet together since dating.

READ MORE: Liam Hemsworth To Replace Henry Cavill In Season 4 Of ‘The Witcher’

The event took place at the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia.

Hemsworth wore a handsome black suit while Brooks was stunning in a sparkling gold gown.

Liam Hemsworth (L) and Gabriella Brooks – Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Liam Hemsworth (L) and Gabriella Brooks – Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The appearance also comes after rumours of the two breaking up emerged over the summer. InTouch Magazine reported the couple had split in early August.

Their source said, “[Hemsworth] didn’t want to be tied down and work has picked up since the pandemic ended.”

READ MORE: Russell Crowe Plots Revenge In ‘Poker Face’ Trailer With Elsa Pataky & Liam Hemsworth

The two began dating three years ago, and were first spotted in public together having lunch with Hemsworth’s parents in December 2019.

The relationship came after his short-lived marriage to Miley Cyrus, whom he had been together with for ten years.

“Poker Face” comes out on Nov. 16.