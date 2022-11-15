Click to share this via email

Liam Hemsworth and Gabrielle Brooks are setting the record straight.

The actor appeared at the premiere of his film “Poker Face” hand-in-hand with Gabriella Brooks. The event marks the first time the couple has stepped out at a red carpet together since dating.

The event took place at the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia.

Hemsworth wore a handsome black suit while Brooks was stunning in a sparkling gold gown.

Liam Hemsworth (L) and Gabriella Brooks – Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The appearance also comes after rumours of the two breaking up emerged over the summer. InTouch Magazine reported the couple had split in early August.

Their source said, “[Hemsworth] didn’t want to be tied down and work has picked up since the pandemic ended.”

The two began dating three years ago, and were first spotted in public together having lunch with Hemsworth’s parents in December 2019.

The relationship came after his short-lived marriage to Miley Cyrus, whom he had been together with for ten years.

“Poker Face” comes out on Nov. 16.