The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and stars from the music industry are taking notice.

Doja Cat, Coldplay and Anitta are among this year’s nominees. Doja was nominated for Record of the Year (“Women”) and Rap Performance of the Year (“Vegas”). She expressed her feelings about the two nominations in a detailed tweet on Tuesday.

Doja also wrote, “Gwammy” in a now-deleted tweet and informed a user that she indeed had more to say.

Coldplay took a more traditional approach and thanked the Recording Academy after receiving three nominations. They got Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year nods for Music of the Spheres, plus Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their BTS collaboration titled “My Universe”.

Thank you @RecordingAcad for three 2023 GRAMMY nominations for Music Of The Spheres – Best Pop Duo / Group Performance (My Universe with @BTS_twt)

– Best Pop Vocal Album

– Album Of The Year ✨🪐💜 pic.twitter.com/R6CpNjiHwm — Coldplay (@coldplay) November 15, 2022

Anitta was overwhelmed after receiving a nomination for Best New Artist. She shares the field with Måneskin and rapper Tobe Nwigwe, among others.

“Wow! Wow Wow Wow,” Anitta wrote. “Never in life I would imagine this moment coming. I’m from Brazil guys… I mean… wow! Speechless. Thank you, thank you, thank you… grateful forever. Winning or losing this is the biggest achievement I could ever imagine.”

Wow! Wow Wow Wow… never in life I would imagine this moment coming. I'm from Brazil guys… I mean .. wow! Speechless. Thank you, thank you, thank you… grateful forever. Winning or losing this is the biggest achievement I could ever imagine. pic.twitter.com/XZaUSAeKaL — Anitta (@Anitta) November 15, 2022

Take a look below at more artist Twitter reactions — including tweets from Lizzo, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini — to this year’s field. Click here for the full list of nominees.

I JUST WOKE UP WHATS GOING ON?!?!? 😱 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) November 15, 2022

the song about following your heart no matter where it leads just for nominated for a GRAMMY. couldn’t be more cosmic. here’s to always jumping right in baby with your heartfirst. 🥹🤍😭 pic.twitter.com/hSdHxAIUga — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 15, 2022

TRAMMY — KIM PETRAS 🕊 (@kimpetras) November 15, 2022

OMG! We can’t believe our eyes and ears, but we just got nominated as Best New Artist at the #GRAMMYs!! We really couldn’t be more THANKFUL and excited about it ❤️❤️❤️

Thanks to the Academy and all of you who have always supported us with love ⭐@RecordingAcad https://t.co/oMDTqImshU — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) November 15, 2022

The same song they was clowning me & my friends about saying we was Ugly & Dusty just got nominated for a Grammy !!!!!!!!! WHEN GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE YOU CANNOT FAIL 🔥🏆 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 15, 2022

4 of them thangs!!! Thank you @RecordingAcad. I’m speechless. Thank you @beyonce. Thank you @parkwood. I love y’all. — MR. (@DIXSON) November 15, 2022

Congratulations to @RufusDuSol and @odesza for your Grammy nominations ! Well deserved !!!! — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) November 15, 2022