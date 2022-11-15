The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and stars from the music industry are taking notice.

Doja Cat, Coldplay and Anitta are among this year’s nominees. Doja was nominated for Record of the Year (“Women”) and Rap Performance of the Year (“Vegas”). She expressed her feelings about the two nominations in a detailed tweet on Tuesday.

Doja also wrote, “Gwammy” in a now-deleted tweet and informed a user that she indeed had more to say.

 

Coldplay took a more traditional approach and thanked the Recording Academy after receiving three nominations. They got Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year nods for Music of the Spheres, plus Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their BTS collaboration titled “My Universe”.

Anitta was overwhelmed after receiving a nomination for Best New Artist. She shares the field with Måneskin and rapper Tobe Nwigwe, among others.

Wow! Wow Wow Wow,” Anitta wrote. “Never in life I would imagine this moment coming. I’m from Brazil guys… I mean… wow! Speechless. Thank you, thank you, thank you… grateful forever. Winning or losing this is the biggest achievement I could ever imagine.”

Take a look below at more artist Twitter reactions — including tweets from Lizzo, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini — to this year’s field. Click here for the full list of nominees.