Chris Evans’ “Avengers” castmates got a chuckle out of him being crowned People‘s 2022 “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Last week, the magazine unveiled that the “Captain America” actor was their new cover star, which prompted his Marvel co-stars to react. On Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Chris Hemsworth, 39, revealed that their group chat teased the way Evans, 41, posed for his cover photo.

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth Is Changing The Rules Of Aging In New National Geographic Adventure Series ‘Limitless’

Love catching up with @JimmyKimmel talking everything from my new show Limitless, to the worlds sexiest man @ChrisEvans, to the strange and wonderful junk on Craigslist! Thanks for having me! pic.twitter.com/Fgr9ZMYMsd — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 15, 2022

“We have an ‘Avengers’ text chain, and it very quickly was like, ‘What are you doing with your hands back there?’,” Hemsworth recalled. “It was like, [Robert] Downey [Jr.] said he was being arrested, I said it was a beautiful mugshot, and Jeremy Renner said a series of things which we won’t repeat. … Filthy.”

The “Thor” star, who was named “Sexiest Man Alive” back in 2014, noted that Evans’ new title marked the “passing of the torch”, adding that he’s “absolutely” proud of his co-star who “is indeed a sexy man.”

The Avengers text chain blew up when @ChrisEvans was named the Sexiest Man Alive! @ChrisHemsworth pic.twitter.com/5PeRsnWrco — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 15, 2022

In Evans’ cover story, he joked that he expects his friends to make fun of him for the flashy new title.

“Really this will just be a point of bullying. It’s ripe for harassment,” he said, while contrasting that his mother, on the other hand, will be “so happy,” adding that she can “brag about” it.