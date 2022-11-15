Jessica Biel is giving fans a look inside her wedded life with Justin Timberlake.

The actress appeared on “TODAY with Hoda and Jenna” to talk about celebrating 10 years of marriage with her husband and what it takes to keep the relationship going.

When asked by the hosts about what 10 years of marriage feels like, Biel said it was hugely comforting.

“It feels so, I don’t know, a combination of incredibly safe, and I guess deep understanding of another person,” she explained. “But then also just, I guess, the safety to adventure again and sort of be curious about the world again as a couple and as individuals.”

One piece of advice she shared came from her husband who stressed the importance of keeping their romance alive.

“Justin always goes ‘We cannot stop dating. We have to keep dating.’ And he’s right,” admitted Biel.

She added, “You have to keep working hard to make it fresh.”

Biel, who shares 7-year-old Silas and 22-month-old Phineas with Timberlake, joked about how “unsexy” it was to be a mom.

“It’s the best job most days and then it can be a challenging job, but I think it’s important to – you gotta go on date nights. You gotta take that time to yourself,” she said. “It’s so hard, I’m trying to take my own advice. I’m not good at it and I’m still working on finding that balance in my life.”

Biel and Timberlake first tied the knot in 2012 and recently held a vow renewal ceremony to celebrate their 10 years together.

“We literally barely put this thing together. We almost cancelled it. We thought ‘oh, is this silly, are we gonna feel goofy doing this?’ Actually it was so moving,” recalled the 40-year-old. “I felt like ‘wow, we’re really gonna keep doing this. Look at us.’ It felt really nice.”