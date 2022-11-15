Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt shared details about their 2023 wedding, even though the “Bachelor In Paradise” couple are already legally married.

After realizing “how long” the wedding planning process was going to take, Amabile revealed that the newlyweds “got excited” and “jumped the gun,” leading them to tie the knot in a sweet, intimate courthouse ceremony.

“We’re still having a 2023 wedding,” Pitt shared. “We just bumped up the marriage part a little bit.”

Amabile, who initially appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2018, admitted that their courthouse marriage “genuinely took a lot of the pressure off because now I’m not as worried about the wedding.”

Elsewhere in the fan-favourite couple’s interview with ET Canada, they share a few details about their wedding plans, such as venue scouting, dress shopping and whether or not their “fun destination wedding” will include any Canadian touches like poutine or maple syrup.

While Amabile notes that “there are so many good restaurants in Toronto,” he’s “not on board” with poutine; however Pitt is “sure” they’ll “find a way to incorporate some maple [syrup]” instead.

Though fans can expect to see alums from the “Bachelor” franchise attend the couple’s wedding, the two reveal which celebrity they each would invite to the celebration if they could.

Pitt, who appeared on Matt James‘ season of “The Bachelor” in 2021, shared that her hubby would likely invite George Clooney while she’d probably extend an invite to Jon Snow (Kit Harington) after Amabile pointed out that she binge watches “Game of Thrones”.

Watch the newlyweds chat all things wedding related in the video above.