Canada is celebrating Tatiana Maslany.

On Tuesday, Canada’s Walk of Fame announced that the Emmy-winning “She-Hulk” star will be inducted in their Class of 2022.

“Tatiana Maslany is not only an extraordinary talent, but she also is a very kind and special person who is loved in Hollywood and here at home, and we’re thrilled to honour her exceptional career and influence,” said Canada’s Walk of Fame CEO Jeffrey Latimer.

Born in Saskatchewan, the 37-year-old had her breakout in the sci-fi series “Orphan Black”, playing multiple roles and earning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2016.

Along with “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law”, Maslany also appeared in HBO’s “Perry Mason”.

Maslany will be honoured alongside fellow inductees Lionel Conacher, Deborah Cox, Heather Reisman, Barbara From, The Tragically Hip, Director X, the Just For Laughs festival and Arkells, who will receive the 2022 Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour.

“We’re taking out all the stops to deliver a wonderful event for our in-person guests and viewers at home,” Latimer said. “We’re telling the story of this country’s greatest achievers and their impactful journeys. In doing so, we hope to inspire the next generation to believe anything is possible.

“Celebrating Greatness: Canada’s Walk of Fame” 2022 airs Saturday, Dec. 17.