Taylor Swift is too much for Ticketmaster.

Presale tickets recently went on sale for Swift’s The Eras Tour, her first major tour since 2018’s Reputation stadium tour. A “historically unprecedented demand” for tickets in the “millions” caused the Ticketmaster website to crash.

“Hundreds of thousands of tickets have been sold,” Ticketmaster said on Tuesday. “If you have already secured tickets, you are all set.

“If you are currently in a queue, please hang tight — queues are moving and we are working to get fans through as quickly as possible.”

Ticketmaster has also delayed the onsale times for tickets in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Santa Clara and Seattle to 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Swift did have the Lover Fest tour scheduled between The Eras and Reputation tours; however, the COVID pandemic forced her to cancel those shows.

U.S. representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also used the renewed attention around Ticketmaster to grill the company’s business practices.