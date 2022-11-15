There are no lengths George Clooney wouldn’t go to for a cup of joe.

On Tuesday, Nespresso debuted their new ad campaign featuring the Hollywood star, along with French actors Jean Dujardin and Camille Cottin.

The commercial opens with Clooney having Dujardin over in the morning for a cup of coffee, but discovers there’s only one Nespresso pod left.

George Clooney and Jean Dujardin – Photo: Nestlé Nespresso SA

Almost immediately, the two begin fighting over it, pulling rugs out from under each other, slapping it out of each other’s hands, and finally knocking it out the window, onto Cottin’s window sill.

After working together on stealing one of Cottin’s coffees, they get a visit from the “Call Your Agent” star, who reminds them to recycle.

Clooney and Dujardin first appeared in a Nespresso ad together eight years ago.

“We had a great time shooting this sequel — being reunited with Jean is always a pleasure but this time having the brilliant Camille bring her touch of sophistication to the set made for the perfect dynamic,” Clooney said in a statement.

Jean Dujardin, Camille Cottin and George Clooney – Photo: Nestlé Nespresso SA

Dujardin added, “It was great to be reunited with George on set again and continue our friendly on-screen rivalry, but this time having the wonderful Camille to keep us in check. The shoot was of high energy with many comedic moments in the mix, both on and off screen. This was all topped off with having an endless supply of delicious coffee amongst friends, what else could you ask for?”

Cottin, who is making her debut with the brand, said, “As a French woman who loves coffee, I am of course a huge fan of the Nespresso brand. It was such an honour to join the great George Clooney and Jean Dujardin on set as part of this iconic Nespresso commercial – especially as I get the better of them in this script, whilst reminding people to do their bit for the planet.”