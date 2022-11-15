Click to share this via email

It’s been nearly 20 years since Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan swapped bodies in 2003’s “Freaky Friday”, but could a long-awaited sequel actually become a reality?

According to Curtis, the answer is yes.

“There is no scheduled date, but we’re talking,” Curtis told Variety after a recent screening of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” in Los Angeles. “People are talking. The right people are talking.”

In fact, Curtis confirmed that she and Lohan had actually discussed a “Freaky Friday” sequel just a few days earlier.

“I’m 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36…[A sequel] lends itself so beautifully,” Curtis said.

“We’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make,” she added. “It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.”

Given the success that Curtis has seen in reviving the “Halloween” franchise, she was asked if there had been any discussion of multiple “Freaky Friday” movies.

“Let’s just try to get another one made,” Curtis said. “We’re a ways away.”