Offset is understandably reeling after the death of his cousin and Migos collaborator, Takeoff.

Offset, 30, opened up about life since Takeoff’s passing in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The “Clout” rapper describe his day-to-day as a living nightmare.

“Dear Take,” the letter begins. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and really feels like a nightmare.

“Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap, you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one, one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now.”

Offset asked for strength for him and his family.

“I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you,” Offset continued. “You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength.

“Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil’ sign or a beautiful dream. 4L and after.”

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on Nov. 1. He was 28 years old.