The long-awaited fifth season of “The Crown” has been delivering big viewership numbers for Netflix.

According to a Netflix press release, the new season of the royal drama debuted in the top spot in the streamer’s English TV List, with 107.39 million hours viewed since its release on Nov. 9.

Landing in second place is “Manifest”, with the first part of the fourth season pulling in 74.78 million hours; the series’ first and second seasons brought in 41.99 million hours viewed and 18.2 million hours viewed, respectively.

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown’s “Enola Holmes 2” was Netflix’s most-watched movie for that same time period, bringing in 62.86 million viewing hours, watched by 58 million households.