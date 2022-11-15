Mary J. Blige can sing, she can act and she can write a children’s book.

Blige and HarperCollins Publishers announced on Tuesday that Blige is penning a children’s book called Mary Can! It tells the story of a young girl who proves she can make her dreams come true. It is inspired by Blige’s experiences as a child being told she couldn’t do things.

READ MORE: Mary J. Blige Gets Emotional Receiving Icon Award At 2022 Billboard Music Awards

“I want kids to know that there are no limits to what they can accomplish,” Blige said in a press release. “My wish is for my nieces and nephews to feel they can achieve anything they imagine.

“Growing up, I was constantly told that my dreams were too big, too bold, and too far out of reach. I think we need to reinforce that nothing is impossible. From start to finish, this book has been my own dream… I couldn’t be more excited to share this with the younger generation.”

READ MORE: Mary J. Blige To Be Honoured With Icon Award At 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Blige is a nine-time Grammy-winner and two-time Academy Awards nominee. Four of her albums have gone triple platinum, four have topped the Billboard 200 and all 14 of her albums have charted in the Top 15 from 1992 to 2022.

Children adults and everyone in between can get their hands on Mary Can! on March 28, 2023.