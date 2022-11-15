A member of the audience nearly derailed a Harry Styles concert — by throwing candy.

While performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in Monday night, part of his 15-night Love on Tour residency at the venue, Styles was hit in the eye with an object hurled from the audience.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Postpones 3 Shows Due To Flu: ‘I’m Devastated’

In video taken by concertgoers and shared on social media, Styles can be seen recoiling on impact, with his head snapping back and his hand immediately rising to his eye; like the pro he is, however, Styles brushed it off and continued waving to the crowed.

i have this view pic.twitter.com/TX7JXmH0wa — hools 🍋 (@_h00lia_) November 15, 2022

like are you joking?? look how hard he recoils hope your eye is okay @Harry_Styles ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bqJzu4t6Y8 — miranda✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿 (@MirandaDawson99) November 15, 2022

According to Entertainment Weekly, the object that hit Styles in the eye was apparently a piece of Skittles candy, as reported by members of the audience.

This was was confirmed by Pauli the PSM, a member of Styles’ backing band, who spoke with fans during an Instagram Live session after the show.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Looks Almost Unrecognizable With A Huge Beard In ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ Music Video

While revealing that Styles’ eye wasn’t injured, he added, “but do me a favour — don’t throw no more Skittles on stage.”