Taylor Swift has been nominated for a lot of Grammys over the years, but her latest nomination is particularly close to her heart.

Following the announcement that her 10-minute version of “All Too Well” from Red (Taylor’s Version) was nominated for Song of the Year, Swift took to Instagram to share her excitement.

In a post on Instagram Stories, she offered her thoughts, along with a screenshot of Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien from the accompanying “All Too Well” short film.

“So many reasons to lose my damn mind today but… All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written,” Swift wrote.

“The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honours the songwriting… it’s momentous and surreal,” she continued.

Swift revealed that she’d just been speaking with “All Too Well” co-writer Liz Rose, noting how they “reminisced about how we started writing together when I was 14. She believed in me then and we are nominated together now. It’s just so cute I can’t cope.”

Swift wrapped up by adding, “I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I’ll go scream for ten minutes straight. And think about how this wouldn’t have happened without you.”

In addition to Song of the Year, Swift was also nominated for Best Country Song, for “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version).

Swift was also nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media (for “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”) and Best Music Video (“All Too Well: The Short Film”).