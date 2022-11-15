SPOILER ALERT: Reading on will reveal a major plot point in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, so proceed with caution.

Angela Bassett returns to reprise her “Black Panther” role of Queen Ramonda in the new sequel “Wakanda Forever.

Bassett’s character, however, winds up being killed by underwater villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) as she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), with the queen’s death motivating her daughter, Princess Shuri, to rise up become the leader of Wakanda.

In an interview with IndieWire, Bassett admitted that she wasn’t thrilled when she first learned of Ramonda’s fate, and spoke her mind to director Ryan Coogler.

“I objected. I was like, ‘Ryan, what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset,'” she said.

“He was like, ‘Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn’t really have to mean that,'” she added.

As Bassett pointed out, death in a Marvel movie isn’t necessarily the end. “All kinds of crazy things happen,” she said.

Bassett also opened up about why she was drawn to the role.

“I try to be all the way vulnerable, but there’s still a fire. I want women to rise and fight back,” said Bassett of Queen Ramonda. “It’s a mother’s fierce love for her family. It’s even in times of grief, never forgetting who you are, where you’re from. ‘Don’t forget always the old ways. Take the now and take something from the past.’ That sisters are leaders and protectors, it’s all of that that’s in there, and it’s brilliant.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theatres now.