After Tuesday morning’s Grammy nominations, Viola Davis could be the next entertainer to win the EGOT, the acronym used for an artist winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, Davis already has an Emmy, an Oscar and two Tonys, and received a Grammy nomination in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category, for her narration the audiobook version of her recent memoir Finding Me.

Davis is up against a pretty steep field of competition, with fellow nominees in that category including Mel Brooks (who has already achieved the EGOT), Lin-Manuel Miranda (who has an Emmy, a Tony and a Grammy, and is just an Oscar away from his own EGOT), Jamie Foxx and Questlove.

READ MORE: Adele Reveals The One Broadway Show She’d Consider To Complete EGOT

Davis won her first (and so far, only) Oscar and her second Tony for the same role, Rose Maxson in “Fences”, winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the 2016 film adaptation and the Tony in 2010 for originating the role on “Broadway” (she won her first Tony in 2001, for her performance in “King Hedley II”.

Davis won an Emmy in 2015 in the Outstanding Lead Actress category “How To Get Away With Murder”, nominated for the same role a total of five times.

Davis will find out whether she wins the award to complete her EGOT when the Grammys take place on Feb. 5.