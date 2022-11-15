Christina Applegate poses with her star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Christina Applegate was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and observant types may have noticed that she had bare feet for the occasion.

That night, Applegate took to Twitter to explain that her barefoot look had to do with her MS; she revealed she’d been diagnosed in August 2021.

“For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance,” she wrote, accompanying a photo of her star. “So today I was me. Barefoot.”

Barefoot. For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance. So today I was me. Barefoot pic.twitter.com/eJBGg1Wyug — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 15, 2022

Appelgate’s tweet was met with support by fans and fellow celebs, including “Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill, singer Gloria Estefan and “Better Call Saul” and “This Is Spinal Tap” alum Michael McKean.

Welcome to the neighborhood, Christina!

❤️-mh — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 15, 2022

Congratulations on this well deserved honor, Christina! Sending you love & good wishes! ✌️😘❤️🎶🌻☀️You have lovely feet so show them off, woman, being barefoot keeps us grounded. — Gloria Estefan (@GloriaEstefan) November 15, 2022