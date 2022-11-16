Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a dad — again! The “Modern Family” alum and his husband, Justin Mikita, announced Tuesday that they’ve welcomed baby No. 2, a baby boy named Sullivan.

In a sweet post shared to Instagram, Ferguson said he would be sitting out Thursday’s Take Me Out performance, but for a very good reason, as he and Mikita ran off to the hospital the moment they got word that their baby boy had arrived.

“Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita. A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four,” Ferguson wrote alongside photos of their baby boy in an Empires onesie — the fictional baseball team portrayed in the Broadway play.

“My incredible understudy @timmytwright will be on tonight and tomorrow and I will be back in the ball game on Thursday 11/17. I know Tim has you all in wonderful hands,” he continued. “GO EMPIRES! @takemeoutbway.”

Sullivan joins the couple’s 2-year-old son, Beckett. Ferguson announced they were expecting their second child in May by posting a video to Instagram.

“We are expanding our family,” he said. “Beckett is going to be a sibling this fall!”

“Like the majority of people in this country right now, we are heartbroken at the attacks all over the country,” Ferguson captioned his video. “From senseless gun violence to state by state attacks on our transgender family and an onslaught of attacks on women’s reproductive health.”

Ferguson reminded his followers about his and Mikita’s non-profit, Pronoun, which raises funds for LGBTQIA+ advocacy. The organization is now partnering with MiliMili, a female-owned small business in Los Angeles, to sell a collection of sleep sacks, crib sheets, eye masks and robes designed by Katie Kaapcke.

“We will be using these resources to target states where reproductive health and transgender rights are currently under constant attack,” Ferguson wrote. He and Mikita also announced $25,000 donations to the ACLU, National Abortion Federation and Everytown for Gun Safety.

“We are so excited to have a little one joining our growing family,” Ferguson wrote, “and so proud to support the choice to do it.”

The Tony winner and Mikita got engaged in September 2012 after nearly two years of dating, tying the knot in July 2013 in New York.

