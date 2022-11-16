Paulina Porizkova opens up about finding her ex-husband Ric Ocasek dead as she appears on Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk”.

Porizkova, who married Cars frontman Ocasek in 1989, chats to Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris about Ocasek’s death on September 15, 2019.

Porizkova recalls in a clip shared by People, “He had surgery because they’d found stage 0 lung cancer.

“And he was recovering really well. Two weeks [later], he was walking around, he was starting to feel much better, he was sleeping better. And this night, he said, you know what, I’m feeling kinda tired.”

Porizkova says she remembers thinking he’d been sleeping late, but wasn’t overly concerned because he “tended to sleep late” due to his “rockstar hours.”

She continues, “By 11, I was like, he’s sleeping in a little bit too long, so I’m going to make him a cup of coffee and I’m going to bring it up to him.

“I brought him a cup of coffee and he just looked like he was sleeping. I set the coffee down next to him and that’s when I saw his face. I saw his eyes. And they didn’t look like eyes anymore.”

Porizkova and Ocasek announced they had split after 28 years of marriage back in May 2018. They continued to live together and weren’t legally divorced when the musician died.

The pair share two sons Jonathan, 29, and Oliver, 24, together.

After Ocasek’s death, Porizkova learned she’d been left out of his will, which she previously said “made the grieving process really, really tricky.”

She’s since settled with Ocasek’s estate.