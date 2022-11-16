Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It looks like Brad Pitt has a new lady friend in his life.

On Sunday night, the actor was spotted backstage at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with possible new flame Ines de Ramon.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Attends F1 Grand Prix In Austin Ahead Of Role In Formula 1 Film

A beaming Brad Pitt is seen arriving with Paul Wesley ex, Ines de Ramon to the Bono concert on Sunday night. — Photo: Backgrid

The Daily Mail obtained video of the two, with Pitt appearing to introduce de Ramon, who works for the jewelry brand Anita Ko, to Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

In September, De Ramon split from her husband, “The Vampire Diaries” star Paul Wesley. They had been married since 2019.

Pitt was previously married to Angelina Jolie, from 2014 until 2019, and was most recently spotted out with Emily Ratajkowski following her spit from husband Sebastian Bear-McCloud.

READ MORE: Emily Ratajkowksi Spotted With Mystery Man Following Brad Pitt Dating Rumours

But in a TikTok video posted in September, Ratajkowski described herself as a “recently single person.”

Meanwhile, Pitt has been involved in an ongoing legal battle with Jolie over their shares stake in a French winery, and has faced allegations of physical abuse and intimidation during an altercation aboard a private jet, which precipitated the couple’s divorce.