Mariah Carey has reportedly lost her bid to officially trademark the phrase “Queen of Christmas.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board denied Carey’s attempt, along with other titles she tried to gain rights to like “Princess Christmas” and “Christmas Princess,” according to a release obtained by TMZ.

The “All I Want For Christmas” singer applied for the trademark in March of 2021. At the time, she quickly faced backlash after legendary singer, Darlene Love, and musician, Elizabeth Chan, fired back at Carey’s attempt.

In Carey’s filing, she stated that she planned to use the trademark for “fragrances, lotions, nail polish, jewelry, cups, mugs, chocolate milk, coconut water … as well as ornaments, toys, dog clothing, masks, lingerie and sweatshirts,” as TMZ reports.

“Christmas is a season of giving, not the season of taking,” Chan told the publication. “It is wrong for an individual to attempt to own and monopolize a nickname like ‘Queen of Christmas’ for the purposes of abject materialism.”