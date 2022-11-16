Kim Kardashian and North West love a good TikTok sing-a-long.

The Skims founder joined her eldest daughter, 9, to belt out Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me”, with North donning some Grande-esque pigtails and glam makeup in the vid.

Kardashian, who famously dated Grande’s ex Pete Davidson for nine months before they split earlier this year, went for the casual, make-up free look.

In another clip, Kardashian and North sang along to Katy Perry’s “Firework”.

North loves TikTok, with the youngster recently hitting headlines after revealing her favourite film was “The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It”.

North’s father Kanye West previously criticized Kardashian for letting her have TikTok, writing on Instagram back in February, “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on Tik Tok against my will?”

In a statement at the time, Kardashian explained, “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”