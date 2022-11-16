TikTok has released its second annual Discover List and, for the first time, it’s a global report, spotlighting a diverse group of creators across the world, including two Canadians who are making a tremendous impact both on and off the platform.

This year’s list recognizes 50 unique, diverse, and trendsetting creators on the popular video platform while celebrating their “creativity, discovery, and authentic expression” as they “entertain, shine light on important topics, educate, and inspire” others.

Mei Pang, a first-generation Canadian of Malaysian decent born in the outskirts of Toronto, is recognized in the “Originators” category of this year’s list, which highlights trendsetting creators “who’ve started viral dances, sounds, aesthetics and more.”

In April 2021, Pang, known for her innovative makeup looks and tattoos, was invited to walk in the Savage X Fenty Show Volume 3 in the fall of that same year after a TikTok of one of her tattoos, inspired by Rihanna’s own ink, went viral. Pang continues to shake up the beauty industry by challenging conventional ideas of what defines beauty.

Kairyn Potts, another Canadian, originally from the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation near Edmonton, Alberta, now residing in Toronto, is a two-spirit Indigenous youth advocate, writer and actor. Potts is recognized in the “Changemakers” category, featuring creators who are sharing their culture as they speak up in effort to educate others.

Potts addresses various topics relating to Indigenous youth, their rights and needs, plus topics of LGBTQ+ issues and social problems, sharing videos that are both entertaining and educational. The former social worker’s content mixes comedy, activism and information to push past reconciliation, encourage action and positive change for the Indigenous community.

“Whether they’re empowering others to learn something new, challenging viewers to try trending recipes, or inspiring their audience to join movements that advocate for lasting, positive change,” reads TikTok’s press release, “these creators impact culture and society as we know it.”

Check out the full 2022 Discover list here.