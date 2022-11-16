A new documentary series about the life of Nispey Hussle is in the works.

According to Deadline, NBA star LeBron James is set to produce a docuseries with Hussle’s Marathon Films about the life of the late rapper.

The series is still untitled, but it will cover Hussle’s life story, from growing up as a kid in Crenshaw, to his rise as both an artist and activist.

Along with never-before-seen archival footage, the series will feature interviews with more than 50 of the rapper’s collaborators, including Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, Snoop Dogg and Nussle’s longtime partner Lauren London.

Production company SpingHill released a short teaser for the series, featuring voice-over from Hussle himself, and a glimpse at some of the home video footage that will be included.

Emmy-nominated “L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later” director One9 will helm the project.

Hussley, who was 33, was shot and killed in front of his clothing store in Los Angeles in 2019, sending shockwaves across the hip-hop world. Assailant Eric Holder Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder in the case this past July.

“Nipsey was a man of the people,” says Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, Hussle’s older brother. “He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey’s light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled. The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey’s life story be detailed and presented correctly and accurately. We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey’s legacy with this epic docuseries of his life. Nipsey said, “’If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.’”