Eva Mendes has fuelled rumours she and longtime partner Ryan Gosling have tied the knot.

The actress, who first started dating the Canadian actor back in 2011, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her tattoo.

The inking, which she held across her face, featured the words “de Gosling”.

People stated that in Hispanic culture, the use of “de” or “of” unifies the woman’s last name with her husband’s after marriage, so therefore Mendes’ tatt could mean “Mrs. Gosling.”

Mendes’ latest tattoo snap comes after she gave fans a peek of it back in September.

She shared a photo of herself clutching a flower at the time:

Mendes and Gosling keep their private lives on the down low, but don’t seem to mind gushing about one another when answering interview questions.

The showbiz pair share daughters Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 6 together.