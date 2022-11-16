After short hiatus, everyone’s favourite mad scientist and sidekick are back!

This Sunday, “Rick and Morty” returns with new episodes, the first since Oct. 9., and second half of season 6 looks to be just as wild as the first.

READ MORE: ‘Rick And Morty’ Spin-Off In The Works For Adult Swim

In an exclusive still from the new episodes, Morty is seen operating what looks to be a literal shell gun from inside a bunker on an alien planet.

Last week, Adult Swim shared a teaser for the second half of the season, giving a glimpse at all the intergalactic adventure in store, set to Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It”.

“It’s season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss season of your favourite show,” the official description says of the season’s final four episodes.

READ MORE: Christopher Lloyd Stars As A Live Action Rick From ‘Rick And Morty’ In New Promo

Back in 2018, Adult Swim announced a deal with creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland to produce 70 new episodes of the animated series over an unspecified number of seasons.

“Rick and Morty” season 6 returns Nov. 20. Fans in Canada can stream Adult Swim via STACKTV.