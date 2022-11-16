“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is less a role and more a way of life for Kate Hudson.

ET Canada catches up with the cast of the “Knives Out” sequel to sniff out the cast’s most promising super sleuth. Co-stars Janelle Monae, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Madelyn Cline and Jessica Henwick, as well as director Rian Johnson, unanimously agreed that Hudson was a touch too passionate about solving mysteries.

The “Glass Onion” cast played mystery games like Mafia — a social game that requires villagers to work together and discover the identity of the mafia members killing them off — and Clue, an iconic murder mystery board game. Hudson took the game to another level.

“Kate’s pretty serious about it,” Norton says.

"She's intuitive. She's looking at all the details," Monae adds.

“Aggressive,” Norton chimes in.

Monae agrees, “She will grill you.”

Hudson took no prisoners and that includes her fiance, Danny Fujikawa.

“She accused her poor husband, Danny, who’s the sweetest guy,” Norton says. “It was like, do you guys want to go get a therapist and, you know, because Kate was that aggressive.”

“Was I on Danny? I was on one of the games,” Hudson recalls. “That’s right. Because I was sitting across from Danny and it’s like cheating when you’re with someone you know. Especially my man who’s like the purest, most wonderful, kindest person, when he’s not telling the truth he gets a little flushed… So, you know, I had to take him down.”

“Well, because we’ve all played that game mafia with you, and you are so good,” Hahn tells Hudson. “You have an amazing B.S. detector.”

Henwick’s name is also brought up in the competitive rankings but she quickly deflected to her peer.

“I’m not the most competitive person in the cast! Kate Hudson is,” Henwick says. “Remember when she got mad when we were playing games? She’s the person that yells at you if you’re not playing the game.”

“I agree,” Cline says. “Probably Kate. Kate would get really invested.”

Director Rian Johnson confirms his casts’ accusations; although, he also identified Leslie Odom Jr. as a suspicious culprit.

“Oh, boy. You know, so in these games that we played, Leslie and Kate took it really seriously,” Johnson says. “So I feel like they would nail a game like Clue that’s so rule-based. Feel like the both of them would be formidable.”

“Glass Onion” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10 to great reviews. It premieres in theatres on Nov. 23 before its Netflix debut on Dec. 23. Other big-time stars include Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Ethan Hawke and Jackie Hoffman.