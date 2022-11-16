Linda Cardellini discusses her special friendship with Christina Applegate during an interview with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel.

Cardellini and James Marsden have been promoting “Dead To Me”, with Patel bringing up Applegate and how moving the upcoming season 3 of the show is following the actress’ multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021.

Mentioning that Applegate had called Cardellini her “warrior,” with the cast getting through the filming as a team, the star responds: “Yeah, and she would do the same for me, or any of us.

“We were lucky to have the friendship we have and that’s the amazing thing about the show is it really is a love letter to friendship. Nothing can be more so than what we all went through together and what we get to put out there too.”

Pointing out that Cardellini was at Applegate’s recent Hollywood Walk of Fame induction, she gushes of how it was: “It was amazing! And so well deserved. My god, she’s just so phenomenal and I was honoured to be there.

“When they lifted the thing and you see that star, I mean, number one it looks like it should’ve always been there because it should have. And there’s just something so exciting about all of that,” she continues.

“You know, when you’re on a set it’s like lights and soundstage, it doesn’t look as glamorous. But then sometimes you have those moments where it’s like ,’OMG, this is like a Hollywood moment.’

“It really was, and she deserves it, she’s so brilliant.”

Prior to the celebration, Applegate told The New York Times that it would be the “first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” while opening up about how life has changed since her diagnosis.

“I put on 40 pounds; I can’t walk without a cane,” she continued. “I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that.”