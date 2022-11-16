Tia Mowry is putting a focus on herself.

On Wednesday, the “Family Reunion” star appeared on “Today with Hoda and Jenna” and talked about her decision to separated from her husband, Cory Hardrict.

“It’s not easy. It’s a hard journey. But at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it,” she admits.

Mowry announced in October that she and Hardrict were splitting after 14 years of marriage, writing that she was “grateful for all the happy times we had together.”

She and Hardrict have two children together.

Mowry also spoke with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about the importance of prioritizing her happiness.

“I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness,” she said. “Making sure that everybody else is okay, meaning our children, our friends, our family. But at the end of the day, it’s about self-love. And when you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value, know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening.”

