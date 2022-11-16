“Survivor: Nicaragua” contestant Daniel Lembo has died. He was 75. According to his online obituary, the reality TV star died on Sept. 3 in his Manhattan home. No cause of death has been confirmed. Lembo’s family and friends remembered him during a funeral service held on Sept. 7.

According to his family, Lembo was a “a charismatic, larger-than-life, outgoing bon vivant.”

“He loved nothing more than spending time with his children and friends – new and old,” reads his family’s tribute. “On weekends he enjoyed softball in Bridgehampton with friends. Daniel will be remembered as a friend to all and a father to two.”

Lembo’s two sons, Matthew and Michael, honoured their father with personal messages of remembrance.

“Thank you for being my Dad. You were a happy person. You were my best friend. I will miss you. Love you, Dad. Matt,” Matthew wrote.