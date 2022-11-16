Click to share this via email

The official trailer for Netflix’s new spy series, “The Recruit”, starring Noah Centineo has arrived.

In the trailer, released today, fans can see the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” actor take on the lead role of a 24-year-old rookie lawyer in the upcoming action-drama where “inexperience is an asset.”

“The Recruit” centres around “Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA,” as per the series’ synopsis.

The cast also stars Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann, Angel Parker and Kaylah Zander.

Centineo also serves as an executive producers for the new series, which was partially filmed in Montreal.

“The Recruit” premieres on Netflix on Dec. 16 with eight one-hour episodes.