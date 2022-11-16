Denise Richards has no patience for people wishing her harm.

Richards, 51, responded to a disturbing tweet wishing that a bullet had struck “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star. The internet troll made the remark after Richards and her husband Aaron Phyphers’ car was shot at in a road rage incident.

“Don’t care kinda hope she would have taken a grazing shot to the neck honestly,” the now-deleted comment read, according to Us Weekly.

“Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone,” Richards tweeted at the user. “What I experienced yesterday with my husband,not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck… a**hole”

Richards and Phyphers were heading to a movie studio in Los Angeles for her new movie, “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace”. Their vehicle was shot at after another driver reportedly got frustrated with Phyphers’ slow speed. Richards was shaken up but physically unharmed.