Violetta Komyshan has confirmed she and longtime boyfriend Ansel Elgort have called it quits.

The professional ballet dancer, who started dating Elgort in the early 2010s after meeting him at LaGuardia High School in New York City, told E! News that she is currently “single.”

Komyshan said of single life, “I think it’s fun.”

She added when asked what advice she had for other single ladies, “Focus on your work and your passions. I’m 26, so right now is the age to push ahead and focus on that — on yourself.”

Komyshan went on to talk about learning to deal with some of the challenges that come with being in the limelight, insisting she tries to “focus on the good stuff.”

“Because there’s a lot of negativity, but there’s also a lot of positivity,” she told the publication. “There’s probably more positivity than negativity, luckily.”

Komyshan said she’s looking for “inspiration” when it comes to qualities in a future partner.

The dancer’s comments come after Elgort fuelled rumours he and Komyshan had split after he was seen kissing a mystery woman in Capri, Italy, in August.

Komyshan and Elgort were pictured posing on the red carpet at the opening night of the musical Funny Girl on Broadway in April of this year, before being seen at a Met Gala after party together in May.