Tim Allen says there is no cause for alarm after fans spotted him and Tom Hanks out together. During his appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, Allen confirms that his friendship with Hanks goes beyond “Toy Story”.

“Tom and I really became very close friends from ‘Toy Story 1’,” Allen says of his bond with his co-star. “He’s a very different person than me and he eats off my plate.”

The 69-year-old actor and Hanks, who stars as Buzz Lightyear and Woody the cowboy in the “Toy Story” franchise, were recently spotted having a meal together. Fans speculated they were putting together a new film, but according to Allen, it’s just one of their annual get togethers.

“He and I differ on so many things. I adore that man’s heart and mind. Now it’s the most peculiar lunches,” he quips. “We’ve been going to lunch since ‘Toy Story 1’, two times a year, and we’re like two older women ‘cause we will sit almost too close to each other at a booth. It’s just weird.”

“And even [Tom’s wife] Rita [Wilson] has asked Tom, ‘What do you guys talk about?’ I don’t think I’ve ever trusted a human being as much as Tom to even listen to me and vice versa,” Allen says in praise of Hanks. “We have very different opinions on so many things, but he’s really a wonderful and engaging person. He’s the first guy to listen to me and doesn’t judge.”

Earlier this year, fans, as well as Hanks, were vocal about Chris Evans voicing Allen’s beloved Buzz Lightyear character in “Lightyear”. While Allen is the voice of Buzz Lightyear the toy, Evans is the voice of Buzz Lightyear the cinematic astronaut that the toy is based off of in the “Toy Story” universe.