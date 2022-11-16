Neil Young doesn’t like social media.

This week, the legendary Canadian singer appeared alongside producer Rick Rubin for an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, and shared why he tries to stay out of social media feuds and gossip.

“It scares the s**t out of me,” Young admitted. “I don’t like to go to social media. I don’t like to get involved in that and the back and forth of one celebrity against another celebrity to do as a certain kind of people. I mean, who cares? There’s so many more important things than that to think about today if you really want to look at what’s happening.”

The artist continued, “Again, even as I’m saying that, I can feel like, whoa, you’ve said that so many times already. People know that, but people don’t really know it well enough to act on it. I keep going back to the same old thing and it’s going to be the death of me pretty soon. I probably have to stop doing that … F**k them if they can’t take a joke.

Of course, Young isn’t afraid to speak his mind about politics and more on his personal website, including his decision to remove his music from Spotify over Joe Rogan spreading COVID misinformation on his podcast.