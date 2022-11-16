Colleen Reed is addressing concerns over his well being at the “Love Is Blind” season three reunion.

Viewers noticed that Reed appeared uncomfortable at the reunion, how her husband Matt Bolton held her up and how heated Bolton got at the reunion.

“Thank you to this man for holding me up when I was not my best,” Reed wrote on Wednesday. “Thank you for being my boulder as you promised to me in our vows. During the reunion, I was not okay given the negative commentary I had experienced. I’ll be honest in saying I let the Internet tear me down and take the light away from me.

“Matt did not let this happen. He has done everything possible to put a smile back on my face and bring me back. I held onto him for support. He reassured me that I was going to be okay. Watching it all back and filming the reunion only brought us closer than we ever thought we could get. I can’t thank him enough for being there for me.”

Bolton responded simply but emphatically: “Always.”

