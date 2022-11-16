A hashtag began trending on Twitter on Wednesday, Nov. 16 that created some confusion: #RIPJimmyFallon.
As the hashtag continued to be shared and reshared by online pranksters (usually substituting photos of other celebs for Fallon while paying their fake respect), Fallon — who is very much not dead — responded.
Taking to Twitter, the “Tonight Show” host made a joking plea to the social media platform’s new owner, Elon Musk.
Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon
— Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 16, 2022
Musk responded, first writing “Fix what?” and then adding in a second tweet, “Sounds like a job for @CommunityNotes!”
Sounds like a job for @CommunityNotes!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022
Musk then issued another response, this time making a further attempt at comedy.
Wait a second, how do we know you’re not an alien body snatcher pretending to be Jimmy!?
Say something that only the real Jimmy would say …
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022